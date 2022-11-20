By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Chairman House Committee on Army, Honourable I

brahim Almustapha Rabah has said that, the National Assembly would provide more funds to Nigerian Army.

The house Committee chairman gave the assurance while on oversight function at the headquarters 8 Division Nigerian Army Sokoto.

He said, the army and other security agencies in country have done well in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other sundry crimes in the country.

Honourable Mustapha who was taken round along other members of his Committee by the GOC of the 8 division, Major General Uwem Bassey to inspect the numerous projects executed by the Division said, security challenges bedeviling the country have drastically reduced to the bearest minimum .

He expressed satisfaction with the achievements so far recorded by the Army Division within a short period, adding that project seen by his were of higher standard .

In his remarks, the General officer commanding 8 division Major general Uwen Bassey said no fewer than 46 completed and ongoing projects were initiated by the division.

He said all the projects initiated by the Division would soon be completed according to specifications.

