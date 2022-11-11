… As PDP Hail Judgement

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has said his opponents are jittery because he remains their only headache in the 2023 general elections.

He also said the court ruling sacking him as a representative of Taraba South in the Senate would be appealed.

This was contained in a statement issued Friday, by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Rikwensi Muri.

He also said the court ruling has nothing to do with Bwacha’s candidature in the 2023 governorship elections.

Recall that the ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, Taraba state capital while ruling on a suit filed by the state Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, sacked Bwacha from the Senate for defecting you APC.

The statement by Muri in part says, “ We have 3 months to appeal the judgement. Our lawyers are going to do the needful.

“The judgement has nothing to do with Senator Bwacha’s Candidature in 2023 election. There is also no cause for alarm.

“Our opponents are simply jittery because he is their only headache on the road to 2023. They know they cannot stop him.

“All they are doing is to distract his supporters. Something that is impossible looking at the kind of loyalty and support base we have through the grace of God.

“Nothing good comes easy. We therefore call on all our supporters to remain calm because our collective desire to see our Senator Emmanuel Bwacha in Government House Jalingo as Governor of Taraba State will come to pass by the special grace of God.

“Let’s continue our House to House campaign for the restoration project under the leadership of distinguished Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

Meanwhile, the state Chapter of the PDP hailed the court for helping the party reclaim its mandate.

State Publicity Secretary of the party, Andeta’rang Irammae, said the ruling of the court would serve as deterrent to other public officers hoping to tow the Senator’s path.

He also said it was on this premise that the seat of four lawmakers who defected from the party we’re declared vacant.

