The Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna, yesterday, said the agency will commercialize and promote local inventions.

According to him, local inventors in developed nations of the world are critical mass of the human capital needed for socio-economic development.

Haruna said the agency is also is developing a talent harvesting scheme for the benefit of local inventors and innovators who may or may not have formal education but are gifted.

He pleaded with local inventors to engage with NASENI on prioritized intervention areas of reverse engineering, agric based equipment, processing plants, nanotechnology and material and others.

The NASENI boss sought for collaboration with NASENI on over 40 inventions from its Institutes.

Haruna unfolded the plans of the agency in Awka at the 2022 National Innovation Workshop on Promotion of Local Inventors, which was organized by the Senate Committee on Science and Technology.

The workshop was for the overall developmental and transformation of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) ecosystem in Nigeria.

He said: “The local inventors in developed nations of the world are critical mass of the human capital that are comprehensively harnessed for overall socio-economic development of countries.

“The New NASENI will advance the commercialization and promotion of local inventions and innovations. We are deliberate about taking actions at our headquarters and institute level in this regard.

“The technology business development department of the agency is presently empowered to promote the local inventions and secure commercialization contracts with local and international investors.

“This department is an integral part of the NASENI system and have the mandate to turn research and development outcomes including final products of local inventions into wealth.

“The new NASENI is positioned to bridge technology gap and it is imperative to enlist the supports of all the relevant stakeholders that are state and non-state actors in the development of Nigeria’s knowledge economy using the science and engineering infrastructure platforms.”

Haruna asked local inventors to feel free to engage with NASENI.

RELATED NEWS