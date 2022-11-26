— We received 1,100 complaints in 10 months – NAPTIP

The Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, on Friday vowed to arrest and ensure the prosecution of perpetrators of violence against women and the girl-child.

She made these remarks during the agency’s campaign against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV)

with a road walk in Abuja, themed “UNiTE! Activism to end violence against women and girls”.

The road walk, which launches this year’s 16 days of activism activities, commenced at 8 am with the participants taking off from Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture, Area 10 and ending at Unity Fountain in Maitama, Abuja.

Dr Waziri-Azi explained that the event was to create awareness of the need for the citizens to always speak against and expose perpetrators of SGBV, stressing the same action is critical for addressing the menace of violence against women and girls across the globe.

The NAPTIP boss disclosed that in the past ten months, the agency had received a total of 1100 complaints in the fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the FCT. She stated this at Unity fountain in Abuja after the road walk.

She further said It is the responsibility of individuals, as human beings, to speak against issues of sexual and gender-based violence, urging participants of the walk to be proactive towards the SGBV issues.

She advised people to report cases of SGBV around their neighbourhood by calling their toll-free line on 07030000203 and also contributing to solving issues of gender-based violence around their surroundings, adding that every abusive case is a potential murder case.

Meanwhile, Grace Awe, the Acting Director of Administration and Finance, Social Development Secretariat, representing the FCT Minister of State, called for the support and empowerment of survivors. She urged Nigerians to amplify the voices of survivors and contribute their quota towards preventing and reducing the occurrence of Violence against Women and Girls.

Abimbola Adewumi, the United Nations (UN) ODC Trafficking in Person and Migrant Smuggling Unit team lead, was at the road walk. She warned all perpetrators to desist from the act, stating that every perpetrator would be tracked and brought to book. She advised Nigerians not only to take video recordings with their phones but also to report cases of SGBV around them by calling the NAPTIP toll-free line.

Meanwhile, Ike Jacinta Ngozi, the Desk Officer, Federal Capital Territory SGBV response team, stressed that the significant challenge in the fight against SGBV is victims calling for the withdrawal of their cases. Also, there is interference from family members who don’t want their family name associated with SGBV, which fosters the culture of shaming and silencing the victim.

Also present at the rally were several officers and Staff of the FCT Ministry of State, NAPTIP, UN, and other CSOs. Ford Foundation supported the road walk as part of activities for the project “Strengthening the Capacity of the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Capital Territory Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Response Team to respond to violence against women and girls”, an initiative of the Justice Research Institute.

