By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has frowned at the difficulties being faced by Nigerian students in the United Kingdom, UK, saying their educational pursuits should not be truncated by the inaction of some state officials.

The body, which spoke through the National Vice President, External, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, Tuesday, said the affected students should not be made to face deportation, as they are facing challenges in meeting their financial obligations to their schools.

The association spoke in reaction to the recent plea by Nigerian students in the UK that the federal government should come to their aid in getting remittances to pay their fees among other issues.

“Sequel to the letter signed by the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, United Kingdom chapter, Comr. Michael Obakhavbaye, which spelt out that several Nigerian students are facing the risk of deportation due to difficulties in processing their tuition fees and other financial dues, we are saying that the matter must be given urgent attention.

“It must be noted that all these difficulties are inimical to the survival of the Nigerian students in the Diaspora, and we believe that the Nigerian envoy to the United Kingdom and the Central Bank of Nigeria are complicit in this matter.

“NANS will not cease to speak on behalf of the Nigerian students, and to this effect, we are calling on the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Ishola, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa and the Federal Ministry of Education to take steps with respect to the hardship facing Nigerian students in the Diaspora.

“An injury to one is an injury to all. Nigerian students deserve better and it is a must that we enjoy the dividends of governance.

“In solidarity, we call out the Central Bank of Nigeria to make available foreign exchange to the Nigerian students in the Diaspora for their comfort and well-being.

“We also use this medium to call on the CEO of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, to be more proactive in her duties, in as much as we are commending her in the areas she has done well, we are also reiterating the fact that more is expected of her in protecting the interests of Nigerian students in the Diaspora,” Afeez said.

RELATED NEWS