Nigerian rapper, Nanle, has released the official music video for his buzzing single, “On a Base to Score.”

The rap single was produced by Dr. Tim who has worked closely with Nigerian rappers, M.I Abaga and Skales.

The scintillating video shot on locations in Istanbul, Turkey, was directed by famous Iranian cinematographer, Mojtaba Mantreh.

In the video, he goes from waving the Beşiktaş flag (a Turkish sports club) in front of the Vodafone Park to partying with pallbearers.

Speaking about the influence and concept behind the song, Nanle said, “The song was inspired by me and my friends’ life journey; from being regular broke college kids to having some success in life.”

“The song’s title comes from a secondary school slang I and a childhood friend had. The video is dedicated to my late friend, Walshak Ngok, who was killed” he added.

Born on the 2nd of December 1994 in Jos, Nanle started his music career in 2013, freestyling at Nicosia nightclubs in North Cyprus, before foraying into beat-making in 2015.

Having grounded himself in music production, in 2016, he collaborated with Sigzerz on his “Greatness Remix” extended play.

Prior to the release of his 2022 drill-infused single, “On a Base to Score,” Nanle released a freestyle cover titled “The Prophecy” over JAY-Z and Kanye West’s “Gotta Have It” beat in 2021.

He cites MI Abaga, Reminisce, Nas, JAY-Z, and Lil Wayne as his biggest rap influences.

Nanle has a master’s degree in Economics and a passion for waste management & recycling, infrastructure building, tech, and poverty eradication.

