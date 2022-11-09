The Women’s Wing of Nigeria Anew Movement, NAMO, a political support group; has vowed to mobilize Nigerian women voters across the country for the Labour Party presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi in the February 2023 Presidential election.

Addressing a media parley on the side line of its maiden National Dialogue in Lagos, the National Women Leader of NAMO; Princess Dominica Onugu, said her group “is poised to mobilising every eligible woman voter particularly in the rural areas to vote right in the coming election by voting for Mr. Peter Obi whom many Nigerians consider as being more credible in many aspects than other major presidential contenders.”

According to Onugu, the group has had its maiden National Dialogue for women with the main theme: “Moblising the Nigerian Women to Mobilise Every Woman Voter to Vote Right in the February 2023 Presidential Election.”

She said “We are tired of those who have presented manifestoes that will end up maintaining the status quo. This is the time for the real change. NAMO supports Peter Obi of Labour Party. With Peter Obi as next President, our children will no longer stay out of school for months due to ASUU (Academic Staff Union of Universities) strike. ASUU was on strike for eight months due to lack of trust on the APC (All Progressives Congress) government. If the present day leaders and their political party were trusted by Nigerians, ASUU would have readily agreed with government before the strike began.”

The NAMO Chieftain said with Peter Obi’s pedigree as a former governor of Anambra State where he caused a revolution in education by bringing the State from the 29th position in the West Africa School Certificate examination performance list to the first position, he has more chances of replicating same at the national level if elected president.

Onugu noted that they “equally see Nigeria becoming greater soonest than what it is currently, through agricultural revolution as already hinted by Obi who has repeatedly promised to make the agricultural sector another largest revenue earner like the oil industry. “By doing so, more people would be gainfully employed with assurance of food security and reduction in prize of commodities. How do we explain a situation where a bag of rice which sold for N7000 a few years ago is now N45,000 at a time many companies and government departments could not afford to pay the N30,000 minimum wage.”

