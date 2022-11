By Ndubueze Okoli

FOR the umpteenth time, I am constrained to respond to Odo Ijere’s theatrics solely because facts need to be stated and not tweaked. It is obvious, from his latest outburst, that, aside from the fact that Dr. Uche Ogah has long been their nightmare, he is playing the Devil’s advocate just to justify his pay from a paymaster, widely known for failed political endeavours. 2003 to 2022 is a case in point.

The lone issue that characterises his latest write-up is that, APC, as a political party, and not the court, should determine and resolve the Abia gubernatorial candidacy issue, an internal party affair. His diatribe wrongly descended on the judiciary, the same institution that his paymaster ran to, for a failed salvation of his candidacy that never existed in the first place.

Notwithstanding that his piece was riddled with envy and disappointment because selfish political calculation has been nutted, credit must be given to Mr. Ijere for at least, acknowledging in his piece that Dr. Uche Ogah “triumphantly entered Abia State dancing with a motley crowd of supporters and talking of starting his campaigns.” It was an accurate account of what occurred from the airport to the Umu-Ikah junction to Umuahia. The political atmosphere in Abia State has changed for the better. The legion of supporters and admirers are evident of Dr. Uche Ogah’s acceptance in Abia State.

I submit that the very mischief that Section 84(14) of the Electoral Act (2022) seeks to address is this type of vain and offensive argument where a political party would organise primaries, get aspirants to participate therein, and spend their resources, only to turn around and unilaterally decide to foist another person as the winner of the primaries in which they did not emerge as the winner.

For purposes of clarity, Section 84 (14) of the Electoral Act is reproduced hereunder: “Notwithstanding the provisions of this Act or the rules of a political party, an aspirant who complains that any of the provisions of this Act or the guidelines of a political party have not been complied with in the selection or nomination of a candidate of a political party for election, may apply to the Federal High Court for redress.”

The preceding provision of the Electoral Act’s operating phrase is “notwithstanding the provisions of… rules of a political party.” It suggests that, in spite of the “internal affairs” rules of a political party, an aspirant can seek the intervention and protection of the court for their candidacy to be determined by the court.

Where and how did Dr. Uche Ogah go wrong? Rather, Ikechi Emenike, substantially erred by disregarding clear provisions of the law and embarking on a wild goose chase where he is doomed for political retirement. First, he approached the State High Court (Umunneochi Division) in total disobedience to the clear provisions of the extant statute. Kindly do a re-read of Section 84 (14) and discover his folly.

Secondly, he averred that his grouse (in order to deceive the court) was predicated on a non-pre-election matter. Thirdly, he trumpeted that he emerged as the winner of an indirect mode of primary election, whereas the APC communicated its directive for a direct mode of primary election in Abia, Benue, and Osun States, respectively.

Fourthly, he lied on oath that his emergence was monitored by INEC. As a result, when his name was submitted to INEC on the basis of such an incorrectly obtained State High Court and Court of Appeal verdict, it was a no-brainer that there could not be a worse violation of any known statute as regards the electoral process in Nigeria at the time.

Ikechi Emenike has been making futile allusions that the Federal High Court cannot interfere in the internal affairs of the APC in the determination of who, between Dr. Uche Ogah and himself, is the bonafide gubernatorial candidate of the party for the 2023 general election, whereas he approached the Abia State High Court for temporary protection. Is he allowed to reprobate and approbate too? Time will tell.

And Ikechi Emenike has been boasting that, he already has a Court of Appeal judgement that affirmed his candidacy (an appeal in which Dr. Uche Ogah was never a party), and he is then challenged to not appeal against the judgement of the Federal High Court, which affirmed Dr. Uche Ogah as the valid candidate of the APC for gubernatorial election. Emenike’s political history is characterised by impunity, lawlessness, and a penchant for not playing by the rules.

He has met more than a match in Dr. Uche Ogah. On this score, therefore, the poisoned chalice in the form of unsolicited “counsel that courts cannot resolve the APC problems and that political settlement should be pursued out of court” is tainted with evil and is characteristically undeserving of attention as well. May I refer them to the case of AGI v. PDP & ORS (2016) LPELR-42578 (Supreme Court)? “The rules of the party must be obeyed by all members of the party, as the party’s decision over its affairs is final.” The court will only interfere where the party has violated its own rules. (underlining is for emphasis).

Thus, contrary to Ijere’s self-concocted theory that courts cannot resolve a political party’s problems, only courts can resolve the logjam in this situation where a political party choses to go against its own rules. It, therefore, follows that, the reason why Emenike approached a state high court (a court without jurisdiction) appears to be the same reason why Dr. Uche Ogah approached a federal high court, properly clothed with jurisdiction in electoral matters in Nigeria.

The current electoral regime makes it a safer route for judicial intervention in similar situations as those highlighted above. In the case of Dr. Uche Ogah, the APC chose the direct method of holding primaries and informed both INEC and the party’s Abia State chapter on May 25, 2022. INEC received the letter and acted on it by monitoring the direct primaries held in Abia on May 26, 2022.

It filed its report therefrom and certified the same. It went ahead to file an affidavit of fact in the Federal High Court, where it deposed that Dr. Uche Ogah emerged as the winner in the direct mode of primaries conducted by the APC in Abia State. I now challenge Mr. Odo Ijere, to produce any certified INEC report for the monitoring of his purported indirect primaries where Ikechi Emenike emerged.

Of course, none exists, and so it shall be. Therefore, his self-contrived and puerile allusion that “INEC will shoot itself in the leg upholding such judicial rascality, knowing that upholding such a rogue pronouncement will contradict its well (sic) established earlier position at the Appeal Court as to who’s primary election was in its books” is a non-starter.“

I totally agree with him that “INEC cannot approbate and reprobate at the same time in law,” for which its report that it monitored the direct mode of primaries whereat Dr. Uche Ogah emerged as the candidate of the party is the only certified report upon which the court made its findings before arriving at its well-considered judgment.

Be it known that, INEC never had an earlier position that legitimised the purported indirect primaries. INEC’s affidavit of fact confirms that Abia APC held direct primary elections, with Dr. Uche Ogah emerging victorious. The said INEC’s certified report says that all other candidates for other positions in the Abia APC emerged via the direct mode of primaries.

Why is Ijere’s boss the only one still clamouring for indirect primaries, or is it a case of betrayal in which both senatorial and house representative candidates in Abia APC secretly submitted themselves to direct primaries, leaving his boss to wallow in self-destruction under the guise of chasing a dead end via a purported indirect primary that was never authorised by the party? Can a political party adopt different modes of primaries for separate positions in the same state? The answer straightaway is a capital NO because it is trite that, by the provisions of the Electoral Act, a political party can only adopt one mode of primary and not two at the same time.

The INEC report is a public document, which can be procured for record-keeping and for saner clarification. Again, it should be noted that in Ijere’s purported actions at both the State High Court and the Court of Appeal, INEC never had legal representation, unlike at the Federal High Court in Dr. Uche Ogah’s case, where INEC fully and properly filed an affidavit of fact.

I also challenge him to produce documents that confirm INEC’s legal representation in the court cases. His attempt to make certain insinuations against a judgement order properly handed down by a court of competent jurisdiction is noted with deep regret. This is found to be unnecessary and unfortunate.

However, he should keep in mind that the enforcement of a judgement order is entirely up to the court. Dear Mr. Ijere, need I remind you that, the era of impunity by political parties is gone for good? If political parties were still supreme, the Yobe North senatorial candidacy would not have been tampered with by the court. Or do I need I remind you of the recent Court of Appeal judgement nullifying the candidacy of Senator Akpabio?

In these two cited cases, APC’s preferred candidates were sacked by courts because, like Emenike’s penchant for impunity, INEC did not monitor the primaries that produced the alleged winners. Why were these two cases and many others not treated as internal affairs of the party where political settlement would have been employed to settle the issues?

My dear Mr. Ijere, Okpotemba of Ohafia, I should afford you very valuable counsel as a brother. It is better that you advised your boss to stop running from pillar to post as far as this Abia APC gubernatorial candidacy is concerned. Dr. Uche Ogah is the valid and authentic candidate of the party for the 2023 general election.

Issues concerning a political party’s candidacy are no longer an internal matter that can be resolved through a political settlement as long as a political party has broken its rule. The courts now determine them with the aid of the electoral umpire’s report. Okpotemba of Ohafia, kindly tell Emenike that the train has long since left the station.

Okoli, a lawyer and public affairs analyst, wrote from Umuahia, Abia State

