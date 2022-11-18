The naira on Friday appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at 445.67.

The figure represents an increase of 0.02 per cent compared with N445.75 to the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N444.42 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N447.50 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N445.67.

The naira sold for as low as 439.99 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 98.70 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday (NAN)

RELATED NEWS