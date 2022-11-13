By Ayo Onikoyi

From 4000 contestants who submitted entries to seventeen contestants who made it to the show, top five contestants have finally emerged for the final rounds of the Naija Star Search Talent Show.

Skimzo, Eniola, Kachi, Melo and Greysky made it to the top five. Toms, the lady with the melodious voice that got the judges crying after performing late Sound Sultan’s song last week, was unlucky as she was evicted in the following episode.

The last episode saw the contestants perform their original Afrobeats songs. At this level of the competition, the judges are looking for originality, street credibility and creativity in the talents that can soar them to a global stage. The judges worked with them, providing mentorship to finetune their original songs.

The show which aired last Sunday saw an electrifying performance from these young talents. Unfortunately for Toms, her song choice couldn’t match up with her peers, based on the judges’ decision.

