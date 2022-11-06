By Ayo Onikoyi

Emotions ran high, and tears flowed uncontrollably in the last episode of Naija Star Search when Toms delivered a solemn and resonating rendition of late Sound Sultan’s hit song, ‘Motherland.’

Whilst his memory lingers on, his imagery comes alive in Toms’ voice as though it was Sound Sultan himself performing on stage. Toms, widely referred to as ‘small but mighty alias ‘Omo-Maamé’ took the show to a crescendo of emotions.

Judges, Keke Ogungbe and ID Cabasa, couldn’t control their emotions too. All attempts to stay strong failed, bursting into tears. Eventually, they had to excuse themselves from the stage immediately after the performance to cool off. The touching performance even punctured the toughness of the third judge, Asha Gangali, who wore the look of a torn heart.

While Sparrowh’s performance couldn’t save him from eviction in the week, Toms’ performance got several tongues wagging. Toms rendered the song expressing very deep emotional vocals which depict the untold struggles, pains, silent groans, and cries faced by Nigerians, a reflection of Sound Sultan’s musical themes.

Naija Star Search is a collaboration between StarTimes Nigeria and Kennis Music toward preserving Afrobeats with winners getting a whopping sum of N10m in cash prizes, a recording contract, and an opportunity to reach the skies.

