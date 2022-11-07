By Jimoh Babatunde

AS the annual National Festival for Arts and Culture, NAFEST, kicks-off today, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Olusegun Runsewe, has described festival as a potent platform for the enhancement of national unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

He spoke, yesterday, as the contingents from Rivers and Benue states arrived for the festival billed for the National Stadium, Lagos.

Runsewe, who is also the Chairman, National Planning Committee, 35th edition of NAFEST, said the national fiesta should be kept away from the misgivings in the industry.

He said it was improper for stakeholders to indulge in acts that would portray the NAFEST project in bad light before national and international public.

RELATED NEWS