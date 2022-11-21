….Military jets kill bandits in Kaduna, destroy enclaves

By Kingsley Omonobi & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Abuja—Seven notorious terrorists, under the leadership of members of Mallam Ila, have been neutralised by the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, aircraft under ‘Operation Hadarin Daji’.

The strikes, which were carried out in sustenance of efforts aimed at ridding the North West of Nigeria of terrorist activities, took place, weekend, at the terrorist enclave, located about 9km East of Manawa Village, in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

After the air strike on the location, multiple explosions were observed with huge fireballs, indicative of other highly inflammable materials hidden in the location.

Battle damage assessment confirmed that seven terrorists were eliminated, while Mallam Ila narrowly escaped but sustained critical injuries.

Military authorities said that Mallam Ila remains a high-value target due to his closeness and association with terrorist leaders Bello Turji and Dan Bokoyo.

Ila, Turji and Bokoyo’s foot soldiers have also been responsible for attacks in Shinkafi general area of Zamfara State as well as parts of Kaduna, Niger, Kebbi and Sokoto States.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, confirmed the strikes and maintained that “strikes on key terrorists and their hideouts continue until all areas are rid of enemies of the State.”

According to him: “The NAF and other security agencies remain on track to seeing the ongoing counterterrorism effort to a conclusive end.”

Also, the enclave of another terrorist group, under the leadership of Alhaji Ganai, in Kidandan, Giwa LGA, Kaduna state.

Confirming the assault, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement, added that the hideout of bandit Ali Kawaje in Birnin Gwari LGA was similarly targeted and destroyed, as well as those of bandits Musa Pajelo and Kachalla Bello.

Targets were also engaged and destroyed in Walawa area, Fadaman Kanauta, and Kuduru. Bandits were sighted and neutralized in locations 4km southwest of Alhaji Ishiaka, 6km northeast of Maguzawa, and 2km west of Yelwa.

