By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Airforce has killed two high profile ISWAP Commanders and several of the fighters on the fringes of Lake Chad.

Military sources disclosed that the development took place when the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted an air interdiction mission at Belowa weekend.

Belowa is among the very few remaining ISWAP/Boko Haram enclaves in the Tumbuns, Lake Chad Region in Abadam Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the strikes became necessary after intelligence revealed convergence of some ISWAP leaders and fighters from surrounding areas for a meeting with the motive of planning attacks on friendly forces.

Accordingly, a mix of Nigerian Air Force aircraft was dispatched to the location of the meeting at Belowa which was confirmed to be active.

The location was subsequently engaged with rockets and bombs in multiple passes.

An hour after the strikes, two vehicles conveying about 13 injured surviving terrorists to another hideout were struck through precision strikes by NAF aircraft.

Feedback after the strikes revealed that ISWAP kingpin, Mallam Ali Kwaya, who is a key member of ISWAP Shura Council, and Mallam Bukar Mainoka were among those neutralized in the strikes.

Similar strikes were also conducted on November 4, 2022, at Ngwuri Gana in Bama LGA, a location east of Maiduguri.

The strikes became expedient sequel to intelligence that a group of ISWAP insurgents in 15 trucks were spotted converging on the location.

The insurgents, who were armed with assorted weapons, were believed to have arrived from Mina, Abuja Kote and Tanga Lan Nga villages, all in Bama LGA.

Usually, such regrouping means that an attack on troop’s locations in Bama LGA was in the offing. The need to strike the location was thus authorized.

Feedback revealed the strike was on point as several terrorists were neutralized and all their structures and vehicles engulfed in fire.

Recent behaviours of remnants of terrorists and insurgents’ elements, particularly in the Northeast, are indication of a state of desperation, confusion, apprehension and anxiety.

On one hand, their ability to loiter freely and attack vulnerable villages and troops’ location at will has drastically reduced, just as their sources of weapon supplies have been blocked.

The infighting among the terrorist groups is also viewed as a clear sign of an end in sight of the groups acting and working together to attack troop’s location.

When contacted, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, NAF spokesperson, confirmed the strikes but refused to be drawn into the names of those killed.

He said: “Our path to victory in the northeast and northwest remains on course and we won’t relent until all locations are free of terrorists and insurgents.

“Let’s also not forget that the resilience of our pilots and technicians is in line with the directive of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Amao, that terrorists and insurgents must be denied their hiding places.”

RELATED NEWS