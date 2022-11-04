By Ezra Ukanwa

The Federal Government has said the N72 billion Second Runway for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will be delivered in six months.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday at the oversight visit by members of the National Assembly Overseeing the Aviation Industry.

He explained that the project would be delivered within the next six months and maintained in the next one year if funding is made available According to him, as you can see contractors have been mobilized to site and work has commenced and it is our intention to deliver the project as soon as possible and the government is committed to delivering this project and funding it.

On his part, Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, stated that the runway when completed will be the longest in West Africa of 4.2 kilometers against the existing runway of 3.7 kilometers.

Nnaji added that the project would cost 72 billion naira and would be completed in the next six months.

He maintained that the completion of the runway will further expand the industry and attract more investors in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

“We have been expecting this construction to take off because am aware that for some years now we have been funding budget to accommodate for the second runway which is very important to this country, Abuja being the capital city d Nigeria with an aggressive infrastructural development, we feel that it is important to add another runway”.

The lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Abiodun Olujimi, on her part noted that the runway has been long overdue and having just one runway has affected the nation overtime.

“This runway has been pending for a very long time, it could be recalled that the airport had to be shut down because we had only one runway and it was bad”.

Olujimi expressed optimism that with the mobilization and adequate funding, the project would be delivered before the expiration of the present administration.

“It was the initiative of the Minister to ensure that the second runway took effect and glad to see that the contractor has been mobilized on site and they are working. The Minister has assured that funding will be delivered before the expiration of this government and we believe that is going to be a great feat.”

Safe airspace: Insurance premium on aircraft dips 433%

Following improved safety recorded in the nation’s airspace in recent years, insurance premium on wide-body aircraft declined by 433 per cent to $150,000 from $800,000.

This is coming on the heel of the drastic reduction in aircraft accidents in the country.

The development consequently led to a decline in insurance premiums on wide-body aircraft, also known as a twin-aisle aircraft.

Wide-body aircraft is an airliner with a fuselage wide enough to accommodate two passenger aisles with seven or more seats abreast.

The two chairmen of the committees of the Senate and House of Representatives, Senator Abiodun Olujimi and Nnolim Nnaji made the observation during an oversight working visit to the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA).

Speaking during the meeting, the Commissioner, AIB, Engineer Akin Olateru, said: “The drastic reduction in aircraft accidents in the country has brought down the insurance premiums paid on operating aeroplanes in Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s high safety records in the last couple of years so far have aided in bringing down the insurance premiums on wide-body aircraft from $800,000 a year to between $150,000 and $200,000.

“AIB has set the pace in air safety in Africa by establishing the first training institution for accident investigators in the continent.”

The members of the joint committees were impressed with the progress so far made in the upgrade of facilities and manpower at the Bureau which had led to the reduction of accidents in the country to the barest minimum.

Nnaji also stressed that members were impressed that for the past seven years now, the country had not recorded any fatalities apart from the helicopter accident which occurred at Opebi in Lagos in early 2021.

MMA2 blockage: BASL recalls 37 sacked workers

Following the mild drama which took place last Tuesday, leading to the grounding of flight activities at the Murtala Muhammed Airport two, MMA2, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, BASL, has recalled all the sacked 37 workers.

The company also disclosed that they have also been paid their October salary.

Recall that members of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) staged an action against the sack of 34 of its members, grounding flight activities at the terminal.

The association had alleged that it was surprised to see that out of 37 persons given letters of 10 days leave of absence, 34 were its members and of the executive.

However, in a statement signed by BASL, Head of Corporate Communications, Oluwatosin Onalaja, it stated that a resolution was reached on the same day of the strike action, after a stakeholders’ meeting mediated by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The statement reads: “The stakeholders’ meeting concluded that the staff should be recalled on the clear instruction that they should not report to work.

‘’The issue of appropriate severance package will be mediated between the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the unions and BASL. The alleged outstanding salary, which is for October 2022, due at the end of October 2022 and thus not a delayed salary, should be paid and has since been paid by BASL.

“BASL management lauded the support received from key stakeholders and the patience and understanding from customers and clients. We assure you that your safety and comfort remain our utmost priority at all times.”

Muribund Airlines: Sosoliso’s unceremonious exit from Nigeria’s airspace

Exactly 17 years ago, on 10 December 2005, Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 scheduled passenger flight from Abuja crash-landed at Port Harcourt International Airport.

Sosoliso Airlines Limited, a scheduled domestic, passenger airline established in 1994, started operations in July 2000, operates flights to Enugu, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Abuja and Lagos State.

The Federal government had set a deadline of 30 April 2007 for all airlines operating in the country to re-capitalise or be grounded, in an effort to ensure better services and safety.

Following the deadline, seven airlines including Sosoliso, failed to meet the deadline and as a result, ceased operation in Nigeria’s airspace.

The affected airlines would only fly when they satisfied the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)’s criteria in terms of re-capitalization and thus be re-registered for operation.

Although, before the airline exited that country, it pulled an eventful incident which caused a standstill in the aviation industry.

An investigation carried out by Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB after the incident, showed that the flight crew’s decision to continue approaching beyond the decision altitude without having the runway in sight led to the crash of Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145.

The aircraft, a McDonnell Douglas DC-9-32 with 110 people on board, slammed into the ground and burst into flames. Immediately after the crash, seven survivors were recovered and taken to hospitals, but only two people survived.

It was the second air disaster that occurred in Nigeria three months after Bellview Airlines Flight 210, which crashed on 22 October 2005 for reasons unknown, killing all 117 people on board. It was the company’s first and only fatal accident. Investigation into the crash by AIB concluded that the crash was attributed to the pilot’s decision to keep descending on the airport even though the aircraft had passed the minimum decision altitude.

The pilots decided to go-around while they were in wind shear condition. This decision was also too late as they still had not configured the aircraft for a go-around and their altitude was already too low.

The majority of those on board were children aged between 12 – 16 years old who were travelling home for the Christmas holiday.

The final report was published on July 26, 2006. The Nigerian Accident Investigation Bureau concluded that the probable cause of the crash was due to the crew’s decision to continue the approach beyond the Decision Altitude without having the runway in sight. The adverse weather condition was listed as a contributing factor.

The Nigerian AIB recommended that wind shear recognition and recovery should be made compulsory in pilot’s initial and recurrent simulator training. This was not applied in a timely manner and resulted in another airliner crash a year later in Abuja which was caused by wind shear.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) mandates that each family of an air crash victim is entitled to only N3 million or US$18,157 from the airline. In January 2009 Harold Demuren, the director general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), said that the families of the air crash victims would be compensated and that Sosoliso had already paid $2.3 million into an escrow account to compensate the families.

