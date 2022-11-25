By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE leadership of Project Niger Delta, PND, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for heeding the calls of the people of the Niger Delta to nominate men and women of proven character to constitute the substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission,NDDC, in line with the Act setting up the Commission.

The group who noted that the inauguration of the substantive board of the commission was long over due, however, expressed delight that the calibre of nominees had revived the hopes of the people of the region that the lost glory of the commission will be restored.

National Coordinator of PND, Comrade Princewill Ebebi in a statement in Yenagoa, yesterday, said the group is convinced that with Lauretta Onochie and Chief Samuel Ogbuku as Chairman and Managing Director respectively, the narratives of the board will change for good.

Ebebi said: “We believed that having duo as M Chairman and Managing Director, the Niger Delta will witness the needed transformation especially now that the pains and agonies running through the heart of people after the calamitous flood disaster that has destroyed the livelihood of the people.

“We charge them to bring their wealth of knowledge to bear in the lives of our people and change the narrative of the current dwindling status of the oil-rich region. We congratulate Mrs Lauretta Onochie and Chief Dr Samuel Ogbuku and others for their well deserved appointment to move the Niger Delta forward.”

