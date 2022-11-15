Niger Delta ex-agitators of Itsekiri ethnic nationality, have demanded the immediate reinstatement of over 3,000 of its members delisted from the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, including Itsekiri ex-agitators captured in the third phase.

The demand by the Niger Delta Ex-Agitators (Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality) was contained in a communique after their emergency meeting held in Warri, Delta State, yesterday.

Commending President Muhammed Buhari for the suspension of the winding down or termination of PAP, the group called for the payment of October stipends of the affected ex-agitators.

The communique by Coordinator/ Leader and General Secretary/ Leader of Niger Delta Ex- agitators (Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality), Abugewa Mene and Bokhan Otone, noted that most of the ex-agitators delisted from the programme, have not been deployed for their training.

They said: “Itsekiri students, deployed as impacted communities to Novena University and others, most of whom are in their final year, should be paid their In- training allowance immediately.

“Our patience is getting overstretched as our students are discriminated against in schools, whereas other students from impacted communities have been deployed and paid their In-training allowances. We may have no option other than to protest and shut down all oil operations in our land, if this act of discrimination against the Itsekiri persist.

“Reintegration is one of the cardinal objectives of the programme and so, we call for the reintegration of those that have undergone their training. There should be the deployment of the ex-agitators, especially from the Itsekiri ethnic nationality in the database that is yet to be deployed for training, while those for formal education should be deployed accordingly.

“We appeal to the National Assembly, especially the representatives from the Niger Delta to commence the process of sponsoring a bill for the conversion of the PAP, to the Niger Delta Stabilisation Programme for the sustenance of peace and development.

“We appeal to the current Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (retd), to look into the plights of Itsekiri students in Novena University and we also demand the reinstatement of the delisted ex-agitators.”

