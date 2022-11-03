By Efosa Taiwo

Suspended National Youth Leader of the Labour Party, Anslem Eragbe has insisted he remains the youth leader of the party, noting his suspension is illegal.

Eragbe said that the constitution of the party did not give the National Chairman, Julius Abure the power to “unilaterally” suspend any executive member.

He said this when speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday.

According to him, his suspension was outside the provisions of the party’s constitution as it did not pass through the National Executive Council of the party responsible for such role.

Eragbe also noted that the allegations levelled against him were incorrect, saying all his actions got the approval of Abure.

He said, “Let me say this quickly, we operate under the laws, there are things we shouldn’t be seen doing. I do not accept my suspension because it is illegal. I am the National Youth Leader but not withstanding because of the appeals everywhere, this matter is being looked into within the party system and the stakeholders, they have appealed for calm.”

The Labour Party in October suspended Eragbe over alleged fraud, insubordination among others.

The party then replaced him with Kennedy Ahanotu to act as the National Youth Leader of the party.

Ahanotu, who was also featured on the programme on Thursday along with Eragbe, said he has not received any order from the party to relinquish his position.

Labour Party enjoys massive popularity among a large number of youths in the country who are in support of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi to become the next president of the country.

