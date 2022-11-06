By Ayo Onikoyi

Top actress, Stella Damasus has expressed her disaffection with some sections of the media (including this medium ) over what she referred to as malicious misinformation and misrepresentation of one of the episodes of her eponymous podcast show tagged “Ask Stella”.

Damasus, who called out the media houses in a video on her Instagram page said what was widely reported was not her marriage experience but that of a respondent on the show who had sent in an email to share her experience.

Speaking with Potpourri, Damasus bared her mind and demanded an apology for the story which according to her, was distorted and intended to smear her. She pointed out that the show is not about her personal marriage experience, adding that the show was created to help people manage issues in their lives by proffering answers to their questions

“The series gives people an opportunity to send questions to Stella about their issues, concerns, and worries. I provide the answers based on my experience, knowledge, research, and opinion while also giving room for others and professionals to pitch in and share their views. #AskStella creates a safe space for people to have hard conversations and know that someone is listening because she cares. It is not just a relationship show,” she told Potpourri

Stella Damasus is also a publisher and she recently won an award at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) as the “Best Actress” in the short film category.

