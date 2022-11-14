By Dapo Akinrefon

International business mogul and 5Star Director of Longrich international, Dr Titilope Ejimagwa, weekend, promised to eradicate period stigma among girls and ensure every girl child, regardless of background gets a Magnetic Energy Menstrual-hygiene pad.



She said this while receiving the 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year and Humanitarian service award at the Nigeria New Media Achiever’s Award in Lagos in recognition of her giant strides in business and humanity.

While receiving the award, Dr Ejimagwa said: “This award will inspire me to do more both in the business world and humanity, this came at the right time, we are launching a new project soon, called pad a girl, the project will enable girls who are less privileged to wear a healthy sanitary pad.

“Using unclean pads can lead to fungal infections, reproductive tract infection, urinary infection and even make you vulnerable to infertility, which I have experienced in my early days in marriage.

“I will continue on the initiatives to eradicate the issue of period stigma, that will ensure that every girl child, regardless of background or starting point, can live healthy and forget the pains of menstrual cycle, and provide each girl child with the Magnetic Energy Menstrual-hygiene pad, that relieves women of all problems common to menstrual periods such as swollen vulva, vaginitis, itching, distending pain in the lower abdomen.”

In his remarks, the Vice President of Nigeria New Media Achiever’s Award, Olalekan Adesanya said the awards is in recognition of her support to the girl child, humanity and enterpreneurship.

Adesanya said: “Our choice of awardee is splendor, her ways of touching lives is remarkable, despite the tight and challenging business environment, she have continued to deliver superior performances in all her businesses.”

Nigeria New Media Achievers Award rewards outstanding performance in every w

alk of life, Awards are based on impartiality, fairness, transparency and unbiasness that continues to endear achievers in Nigeria.

