By Ayo Onikoyi

Top-rated video vixen and entertainer Cincii Cynthia Ezekiel has floated a nightclub cum lounge in the Ajah axis on the Island. The Lounge named Euphoria was officially opened to the public last weekend amid fanfare and enthraling entertainment.

Speaking with Potpourri on the big idea behind the joint, the Founder who is also a fashion designer and entrepreneur, said, “I’m used to nightlife business based on my entertainment experience. That’s why I chose to own a lounge to promote entertainment and nightlife. I’ giving value in the sense that I’m bringing unique nightlife experience to pander to nightcrawlers deepest fantasies. I mean I want to bring their fantasies alive with premium entertainment.”

“I’m delivering what no other lounge is delivering in that axis. Entertainment and nightlife are a perfect combo, and it’s my calling. My vision is making my lounge a mini entertainment home, establishing, extending and creating more positions for dancer artists/ entertainers,” she added.

Cincii Cynthia Ezekiel who also owns a fashion and beauty academy was given an award recently as Veteran Video Vixen 2022

RELATED NEWS