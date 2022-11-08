By Chris Onuoha

In the spirit of resurgence, the MUSON’s highly revered musical programme, ‘My Kind Of Music’ kicked off with the music of Louis Armstrong “Wonderful World” as a starter. Blaring from the jukebox inside the MUSON Center Agip Recital Hall, the venue of the show, it sings; “I see the trees of green, Red roses too…,’ I see skies of blue, Clouds of white…,’The colours of the rainbow, so pretty in the sky…,’ I see friends shaking hands, saying how do you do, they are really saying, I love you…,’and I think to myself, what a wonderful world.”

It was indeed an exciting moment as the song, chosen by one of the special guests resuscitated the blissful feelings that was subsequently enjoyed on this programme despite the temporary lockdown orchestrated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdown indeed, disrupted global social activities and put the programme on hold for some time, but with the 2022 MUSON Festival’s theme, “Resurgence” it was a welcome back to life. However, having resurged from hiatus, MUSON festival of good music and shows would still be a rallying point for the lovers of elevated music.

This year’s edition of ‘My Kind of Music’ moderated by Arc. Kitoyi Ibare-Akinsan hosted four guests as usual. They include Bomi Rosiji, a seasoned executive with vast experience in management consulting and music. She is the daughter of one the founding members of MUSON, late Ayo Rosiji. The next was Dr Olufemi Omololu, a third generation medical practitioner from the Omololu family; Dr Ebun Ladipo Bamgboye, a Consultant Physician and Nephrologist at St Nicholas Hospital, Lagos and lastly, Tara Fela-Durotoye, founder, House of Tara International, a beauty entrepreneur who pioneered the professional make-up industry in Nigeria in the late 90’s. These four prominent guests were able to thrill the audience with their kind of carefully curated songs.

When Ebun Bamgboye picked the Louis Armstrong’s song, ‘wonderful world’ as his first choice, the atmosphere was charged as the lyrics became a reminiscent of what the programme used to be. Tara Fela-Durotoye on her first choice, complemented the started up with a prayerful song, ‘Alleluia Praise’ by the Elevated Church in the USA, mastered by Motown’s boss, Quincy Jones. Bomi Rosiji also serenaded the mood with a soft melody, while Olufemi Omololu sealed the entrant songs with what he calls ‘escape from reality,’ a theme song from James Bond’s 007 movie, to reawake the spirit of movie goers.

Bamgboye’s second choice, ‘Redemption song’ by Bob Marley including others like Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s ‘Water no get enemy’ and Elvis Presley’s song made his choice of music worthwhile with stories behind the music. According to him, all the songs tell the story of his choices of interest in his formative years, career and social life.

Tara who also chose songs that reflect her interest with background stories picked Andre Pochelli’s song, ‘Greatest gift, others and a last song, “This is why I love you,’ curated for a purpose to reflection her career in the beauty industry. She reminisced with the love song often played at weddings and youthful social engagements, which she usually enjoys according to her.

However, Bomi Rosiji with her special classical choices reflected more of her background as daughter of Ayo Rosiji of blessed memory. Her choices were commended by the MUSON Chairman, Sir Louis Mbanefo. He was elated that someone among the guest relived MUSON’s spirit of classical, but also quipped that it was indeed a nostalgic pick to keep the spirit of her late father alive.

Lastly, Femi Omololu, though youthful, made choices that also reflected a bridge across the old and young. His choices that range from a song in Michael Jackson’s ‘Off the Wall’ album, Manchester United Football Club’s anthem song and a rap music by Sugar Ray Hill really stirred the audience. Meanwhile his last song, ‘Owambe’ by Simi took everyone off the seat as the audience jigged to the beat signalling the end of the programme.

This year’s ‘My Kind of Music’ was really commended by guests who attended the show. Some were of the opinion that at least, social life has returned after the Covid-19 pandemic effects on social engagements. It is also to rekindle the spirit of the elderly and alike among us who see the MUSON musical programmes as a way of recalling back memories.

But an anonymous was blunt is saying that the show falls short of previous ones. According to him, the guests’ choice of music wasn’t up to his expectations as he longed for more Nigerian indigenous music. Another said, that the vibrancy was missing from the audience, pointing to the fact, that the crowd was less, and were a bit stiff to the choices, according to him. These all points to the reason the MUSON management thought it wise to encapsulate in a single word, “Resurgence” as a befitting theme for the 2022 edition, to bring back the frills, thrills and memories that MUSON festival stands for.

RELATED NEWS