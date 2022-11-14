By Ada Osadebe

Jasmine Okafor, adopted daughter of Nollywood veteran, John Okafor, also known as Mr. Ibu, has filed for divorce from her UK-based husband identified as MD, nine months after marriage.

Jasmine Okafor had disclosed on TikTok how she met her husband who left his country two months after they met to propose to her in Gambia.

On the separation, Jasmine confirmed the development on Monday on her Instagram page, where she accused her ex-husband of lying about his previous relationship and kids.

Jasmine, who is expecting a twin, said her hubby never mentioned he was divorced nor had kids.

She wrote: “This was the best nine months of my life! I have no regrets whatsoever! I just won’t settle for a lie regardless!



“I forgive easily. I remember asking you about this severally before we started.

“Finding out today from your mum, really broke me! A foundation built upon a tiny lie won’t stand! I love how you loved me!



“But hate how you never mentioned your divorce nor kids to me! Moving on I don’t think I want anybody else! Just gonna love you from a distance.”



In another message shared on her Whatsapp status, Jasmine added: “My marriage was so beautiful and full of love, my husband literally worshiped me!



“I don’t know if anyone is ever going to love me as he did! But this one lie! I can’t forgive! I have filed (for) a divorce today! I found out today that he has three grown-up girls! 3?.

“Never told me he was married and divorced! Yes, he’s divorced, but still doesn’t change anything! I married a single loving husband! I won’t settle for less! I love him so much! I appreciate all the love you showed me!.

” You showed me a different version of love! I appreciate but I can’t settle for a tiny lie! I can’t forget! I won’t forgive! I don’t owe anyone an explanation!! Don’t ever lie about your age for any reason! I love you MD.”

