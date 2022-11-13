By Ayo Onikoyi

Afro fusion singer, Moani, born Ani Micheal Onyema has revealed that he is presently in the studio, preparing a musical concoction that will blow his fans away this Christmas and beyond.

Speaking with Potpourri, he remarked,”Yes, they should expect a good blast for Christmas. You know life is dynamic and progressive, so every time I try to improve on myself and everything about me, especially my music. I try to be better than my previous works. I work hard to put in my best for my fans. It’s not easy for someone to choose the style of music that I play, so you don’t have to disappoint them. I assure them it’s going to be a bomb and worth their time and pleasure.”

Moani, who is a native of Agbani in Nkanu West Local Government Area, Enugu State began his professional music journey in 2011. He has to his credit, songs like Kolala, which video was shot by Clarence Peters. Ikwete is another single which video was shot by Adamsgud, where he featured Andy Anor, an European music star from Barcelona. He has many other singles.

Moani also shares his source of inspiration, saying, “ My environment and my mood inspires me. Sometimes I sing from the happenings around me and stories of other peoples’ experiences and events of the moment. Basically, when the mood is right, I think right and the right music lyrics come into my mind. That makes me original.”

He is presently in the studio working on his Extended Play (EP) of about six tracks, out of which he intends to release two singles before Christmas.

