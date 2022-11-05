Relocating to China after several years of struggling to survive in Nigeria, Nollywood actor-turned-singer, James Ogbobe popularly known as Ify black China, says it was one of the best decisions he had made in his life.

Ify Black China, who is currently in the country to promote his debut single track, ‘DuoDuo “ which is due to be released on Saturday, December `12, started singing while he was in Nigeria.

According to him, he did his yet-to- be released traditional Igbo song containing about four tracks before he relocated to China, where he honed his music skills.

“After releasing the song, I had the opportunity to travel to China and I grabbed it. But it was as if my world was crumbling. I was working as well as schooling and it wasn’t easy for me to survive in China,” he added.

Ify Black china, however, described his brand of music as an infusion of English and Chinese language, stressing that his mission was to speak to the world through his music.

He’s also into Afro-beat, hip-hop and amapiano. For him, music remains a tool through which he relives memories of his life journey.

He recalls how he lost his parents at the age of 10, and had to struggle to change his story when he became the best dancer in his locality while growing up as a child. He later joined a cultural group called, ‘Igba Ndi-Eze’and danced for the likes of Princess Ego, from Enugu Ukwu in Anambra State. He also danced for Theresa Onuora (Egedege), for about a year and a half before delving into the music industry, singing and dancing for gospel singer Prince Gozie Okeke.

Ify black China said his family became ashamed of him while he was dancing then, but he was not discouraged as he continued pushing his passion until he saw light at the end of the tunnel.

“Because I loved dancing, my family members were not happy with me. They didn’t want me to become a dancer, they thought I would never make it in life as a dancer. And they were ashamed of me being a dancer. But I was not discouraged as I continued to follow my dream”, he said.

He recalled how he struggled to make ends meet back home before the grace of God located him while he was in China. He took part in various movies in China which gave him the popularity he enjoys today among the Chinese audience. Qian Duo Duo as he is popularly called by his numerous Chinese fans is a household name in China and among Chinese in diaspora who follow him online. It is basically because of this affinity to the Chinese fans that he decided to create a style of Afro pop music where he will sing to both the Nigeria audience and Chinese audience as well.

