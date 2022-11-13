By Ayo Onikoyi

Humongously busty Nollywood actress, Cossy Ojiakor has a knack for hitting the nail on the head regardless of whose horse is gored. In her most recent post on Instagram, Cossy declares that there are bisexuals in Nollywood and warns that her colleagues should be wary of them while sharing her experience with one.

In her post, Cossy states, “After snakes beware of Nollywood men – the bisexuals ones . They kill you with their words.. they mess with your income, they mess with relationships you adore. I met one on set once, Dr Paul’s set, he called me a prostitute behind my back though. He made another girl cry, he messed with my friend too. He is a loser, the second time I saw him at a party, I talked about my chieftaincy title “Iyalode of Baruwa” and he couldn’t imagine how I could get such a title. The hate is real, not from a girl but a man.”

When Potpourri reached her on the matter, she affirmed that there are bisexual men in Nollywood.

“ You know them by the way they talk, move and walk like women,” she said.

“Well, this particular guy talks like a woman. I met him on a set. He was very envious of men. It’s only a bisexual man that will be envious of a lady that came to act. He absolutely can’t play his role and that of a woman. Anyway, he is not the first person in Nollywood saying nasty things about me. They are envious of women because they want to be women but can’t be. They love and secretly wish they can flaunt the men they are but they can’t because of what they look like. This particular guy is so lousy and always try to bring people down with his talks – extremely disrespectful especially to women,” she told Potpourri.

RELATED NEWS