MyCare Assistant is an internationally recognized healthcare company that creates fast, efficient, and affordable healthcare experiences for its patients. The brand offers help and personalized well-being packages to relieve the burden on their clients and their loved ones.

Their vision is to be the most preferred care support organization, and the Annual Summit is a significant step in that direction. On the 16th of November, 2022, MyCare Assistant hosted the maiden edition of the MyCare Assistant Annual Summit, a meeting of thought leaders to discuss care improvement strategies and support solutions for vulnerable people in our society.

“It is no longer news that care improvement begins with transformational change at all levels of the healthcare value chain. Primarily, nurses are the custodians of patients’ data, and for nurses to thrive in an era of digitalization, it is important to begin to solve healthcare problems through outcome measures stemming from the diversification of a biomedical approach to healthcare being transformed into value-based health outcomes with nursing development in healthcare technological reforms.” said the CEO – Abiola Ayilara.

The Annual Summit consists of two events by MyCare Assistant- Nurse Digital Transformation and Care Conference. The Nurse Digital Transformation is a system of practical education, provision of digital work tools targeted at specific societal needs for healthcare professional improvement, implementation of data structure and management in patient health outcomes, and professional growth of care workers.

Care Conference is about care improvement beginning with transformational change at all levels of the healthcare value chain. The sensitization of the public and private sectors on the importance of care support for people who are unable to support themselves functionally and economically is a burden that requires intentional effort for patient improvement and care empowerment for caregivers and allied health professionals.

Distinguished speakers like Dr. Greer Barlow, a Nurse Informaticist, Hon. Fawole Israel, the Honourable Speaker of Oyo State Youth Parliament, Mrs. Dorcas Shonibare, Director of Nursing Service, Lagos, Dr. Adeniyi Ogundipe, FMCA, an Intervention Pain Physician Consultant, Dr. Adamu AlHassan Umar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cancer society in Nigeria and many other notable speakers talked in depth on the prevailing issues at the Annual Summit.

The brand has recorded over 90% client return rate, 95% client satisfaction, and 87% caregiver satisfaction with their jobs. This is due to their consistent structural reform and monitoring system, which helps reduce post-admission complications and improve the patient’s overall wellness.

“At MyCare Assistant Ltd, we are championing the drive to improve the Care Support Service domain in healthcare delivery through international affiliation and effective delivery of care training for budding caregivers. And the provision of care support associates with clients who require elderly care, mental health, learning disability, dementia, and palliative care support to members of the public.

Also, to achieve a Nurse Digital Transformation is to build bridges, share knowledge across cultures on a global scale, and empower people passionate about promoting healthcare technological transformation in our society. ” – Abiola Ayilara, CEO MyCare Assistant.

