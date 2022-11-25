By Levinus Nwabughiogu & Olayinka Ajayi

SOME aggrieved Northern Christian Leaders in the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, said they were yet to endorse a presidential candidate in 2023.

The development came on the heels of a media report that the chairman of the group and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal has pitched his tent with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

In a statement, the group, led by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara said they would make their support public soon.

The statement titled ‘RE: Dogara, Babachir Lawal-led Northern APC Members Dump Tinubu, Declare Support For Peter Obi’, however, said that Lawal was entitled to his opinion to declare his support for anyone.

The statement, signed by Mr Yakubu Dogara, Simon Achuba, Albert Atiwurcha, Prof Doknan Sheni, Mela A. Nunge, SAN, Gen Ishaya Bauka (retd), Prof Ibrahim Haruna and Mrs Leah Olusiyi, reads: “We want to draw the attention of the general public to the recent position canvassed by our Chairman, Engr Babachir Lawal as the position of our Group. We wish to state that necessary consultations have been concluded, and based on manifestly unassailable empirical data, the group is poised to adopt a position which will be made known to the public at an interfaith event to be held very soon.

“Suffice it to say that no one in the group including the Chairman has been mandated to speak to the public about our position at this material time. Based on our modus operandi, our position was meant to be presented to the general public at the event above referred to. That has not changed.

“Consequently, the decision to endorse a particular candidate and the statement credited to the chairman are solely the decision and views of the Chairman which he is entitled to but not that of the group.

“We hope this statement clears all the queries most of us have been inundated with on this all-important subject matter.”

Why I dumped Atiku, endorsed Obi —Ex-SGF

Earlier, the former SGF, Mr Lawal, yesterday, explained why he endorsed Mr Peter Obi and dumped the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Lawal, in a statement, recommended LP candidates to Nigerians, saying they would ensure justice, equity, fairness and unity in the country.

The statement reads: “As one of the foremost critics of APC’s single-faith presidential ticket and also in difference to those who have patiently waited for our guidance as to where to pitch our tent, after a painstaking review and analysis of the alternative presidential tickets, we now wish to recommend the Obi/Datti presidential ticket.

“We wish to briefly narrate a few reasons among many, why we have endorsed this ticket and recommend it to all Nigerians of good conscience who desire justice, equity and a harmonious co-existence of all Nigerians across tribes, religions and geopolitical regions.

“It is an indisputable fact that the whole of Northern Nigeria is currently mired in several intractable socio-economic problems, due to the activities of several nebulous criminal groups.

“In our quest for justice and equity in the socio-political and religious space of the country, it is obvious that only the Obi/Datti ticket has the potential to deliver.”

2023 polls ‘ll be a runoff

Earlier speaking on a Channels Television programme tagged Politics Today, the former SGF said he warned the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over the dangers of same faith ticket.

Predicting the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, he said: “This election will go to a run-off as the chances of ending on the first ballot are slim. APC is not on this ballot.

