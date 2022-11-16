Bola Tinubu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has dismissed fears over his same-faith ticket, saying he has no agenda to Islamize Nigeria.

Tinubu made this remarks on Wednesday during a presidential interaction session with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The APC presidential candidate said he dares not contest presidency against the interest of his wife, Remi and other members of his family, who are Christians.

According tp the former governor of Lagos, he will lose should he contest presidency against his christian wife, Remi.

His words, “The rumour that this is a plot to suppress the Christian community is untrue and is unfortunate. I don’t have that agenda.

“Sitting next to me is my wife, an assistant pastor… I cannot dare contest this presidency against her in my house because I will lose. They all go to church on Sundays and leave me alone,” he added.

