By Sylvester Kwentua

Nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, to be held on February 5, 2023 will be made public on November 15, 2022. Already, conversations have begun on which Nigerian artists should make the list with many favouring Kizz Daniel as a top contender. His fans have besieged the social media space revving up support for on the back of his two major hits “Buga” and “Odo”

Kizz Daniel is a bundle of musical talent. Ever since his debut song in 2014, ‘Woju’, Kizz Daniel has not dropped a bad song yet. Even with the explosion of Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy on the international stage, Kizz Daniel still kept his game tight, until he finally introduced himself to the international stage , this year, so to speak.

After “Buga” became both a national and international musical anthem, breaking all sorts of records on different charts across the world, on October 14 this year, Kizz Daniel released another hit song, ‘Odo’, to the delight of music lovers. In less than a week after the release, Kizz Daniel’s ‘Odo’ had found itself on the top of music charts around the world, and Kizz has enjoyed top spots for so long, for the second time this year.

Surely, judging by Kizz Daniel’s latest musical revival, one can’t be wrong to pray that his success musically this year, be crowned with him winning an international award of repute; maybe the Grammy. Well, most music lovers share this opinion though.

On social media platforms, the trending dance step challenge right now, is the ‘Odo’ challenge. From Facebook, to Instagram, to TikTok, ‘Odo’ is ruling supreme. Even in sports, ‘Odo’ has played its role in uniting sport athletes and their supporters, even after a defeat, as was seen in the trending video of the Nigerian under-17 female soccer team teaching their German counterparts, a few ‘Odo’ dance steps, after defeating them.

Here are some of the tweets of some music lovers, a few days after the release of ‘Odo’..

@aspiringsugarmummy tweeted: Kizz Daniel songs this year is making me want to date him but.. @bobonabobo tweeted: “My happiness will be to see Odo or Buga win Grammy next year.”

