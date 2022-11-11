By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has unveiled his 23-man squad for their upcoming international friendly game against World-Cup bound Portugal.

The game is lined up to take place in Lisbon on Thursday, 17 November.

The list is dominated with foreign-based players with notable names such as William Ekong, Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon making the list.

Tyronne Ebuehi, Paul Onuachi, Olisah Ndah are the other players returning to the team.

Wilfred Ndidi who missed the Algeria friendly is back to the team as well as Oghenkaro Etebo who last played for the team in

Captain Ahmed Musa is however not in the squad but the team is well covered to have his absence felt.

Meanwhile Portugal-based Bruno Onyemaechi and Fenerbahce’s Bright Osayi-Samuel are called up for the first time.

The international friendly game between the Eagles and A Selecao will take place at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon and will kick off at 6.45pm Portugal time (7.45pm Nigeria time).

This will be the first instalment between both teams at senior level.

Portugal are in Group H with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Full squad

Goalkeepers:

Maduka Okoye (Watford FC, England); Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)

Defenders:

William Troost-Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa); Calvin Bassey (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United); Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli FC, Italy); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey)

Midfielders:

Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Aris Thessaloniki, Greece)

Forwards:

Moses Simon (Nantes FC, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Terem Moffi (Lorient FC, France); Paul Onuachu (Genk FC, Belgium); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest, England)

