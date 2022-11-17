By Cynthia Alo

MTN Nigeria is set to fund unskilled businesses, micro enterprises and artisans with grants of up to N5 million.

As a part of the ‘Blow My Hustle’ campaign, this initiative aims to put the spotlight on informal businesses in need of funding.

The campaign which was launched last month aims to empower young Nigerians with scalable businesses through capacity building and grants.

Through the Pulse ‘Nominate Your Hustler’ campaign, which is part of the ‘Blow My Hustle’ campaign, 50 artisans and informal business owners will enjoy a one-time grant of N100, 000 from MTN to scale their businesses and enhance profitability.

The initiative requires individuals to nominate artisans or hustlers in the informal sector such as barbers, vulcanisers, hairdressers, who are diligent in their vocation and need a grant to scale their “hustle”.

To nominate a hustler for this grant, anyone other than the hustler can upload a 60 second video on their personal Instagram or Twitter page, using the #MTNPulseBlowMyHustle.

