MTN Nigeria partnered the 28th National Economic Summit Group (NESG) to reiterate its commitment to driving shared value among Nigerians.

The conference, registering over 200 stakeholders in attendance, held at Transcorp Abuja from November 14 to 15.

The summit convened stakeholders, national and global leaders in government, business, politics, development, civil society, and academia with a hybrid dedicated platform of in-person and virtual dialogues to deliberate on the theme 2023 and Beyond: Priorities for Shared Prosperity.

The aim of the summit was to articulate the country’s development imperatives for economic security, social justice, governance, political stability and environmental sustainability, especially in this transition year. The deliberations at the 28th summit were underpinned by five pillars: Economic Sustainability, Visionary Leadership, Execution, Political Economy, and Inclusive Growth.

In his keynote speech, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo said “It is time for us to look at the issues that most concern us and require urgent action.”

Speaking at one of the plenary sessions on visionary leadership, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, emphasized the need to “harness the human capital potential of Nigerians, by setting up developmental and educational institutions that go beyond the traditional types of education, and address the opportunities of the future,” he said.

The well-attended event had stakeholders from different industries, including Olumide Akpata, Senior Partner, Templars; Joe Abah, Business Lawyer; Atedo Peterside, Founder, Stanbic IBTC; Juliet Ehimuan- Chizor, Country Manager, Google West Africa, amongst others.

MTN Nigeria is committed to supporting the economic development of the country through driving public-private partnerships like the National Economic Summit.

