By Elizabeth Osayande

As the world mark the international day to end impunity for crimes against journalists, Media Rights Agenda, MRA, has challenged the government to cite any case of attack on journalists that it has seriously investigated. This is as the human rights body alleged that the Nigerian police, was the major perpetrator of attacks against journalists.

MRA made the call at a press conference it organized to commemorate the 2022 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists and the 10-year anniversary of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity, which was endorsed by the UN Chief Executives Board, the highest-level coordination mechanism in the UN system.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, MRA’s Programme Director, Mr. Ayode Longe, who reminded the government that the security of citizens was one of its primary functions, urged the federal government to develop and adopt robust mechanisms to protect journalists and ensure their safety and security.

“ MRA is holding this press conference to draw attention to the fact that 10 years after the UN came with the plan of action on safety of journalists. And the issue of impunity, Nigeria has not taken any concrete action to stem the spate against journalist, and the media in our country.

“..Despite, recorded and documented dozens, even hundreds, of attacks against journalists over the years by MRA and other bodies, we are yet to hear of any instance where a journalist has been killed in Nigeria and a serious investigation was conducted and the perpetrators arrested and prosecuted.

“ This is a serious cause for concern, as it gives the impression that it is okay to harm journalists in Nigeria. And whosoever does so , will get away with it because there is no serious investigation to be done.

“ We therefor challenge the Nigeria government to cite any attack on journalists or the media that it has seriously investigated , and share with us the outcome of any such investigation, including details of those arrested , and prosecuted for the offence. “ Longe called.

MRA programme director who disclosed that since May 29, 1999 to date, his organisation which has collated and documented cases of 19 journalists killed, without proper investigation talk les of prosecution; and in the last one year alone, collated and documented over 47 incidents of attacks against journalists, media workers and media houses, lamented that the Nigerian police saddled with the responsibility of safety of lives and properties was the major perpetrator of attacks against the media industry.

His words: “ Our records show that the men, and officers of the Nigerian police are the major perpetrators of these attacks as MRA documented over 15 arrests in which they were the perpetrators. Thugs, and unknown gunmen are the next people after the police. “ Longe explained.

Longe who frowned at the brazen use of provision of the Cybercrimes Act to harass journalists by Nigerian police, an act ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, has voided, noted that its continuous use was a violation of a violation of Nigeria’s treaty obligations and an unjustifiable disrespect for the court.

Meanwhile, MRA has called on members of the public to take an interest in the safety of journalists and do everything within their power to help protect, and take action to ensure that those who attack journalists are brought to justice.

RELATED NEWS