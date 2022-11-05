Mr Eazi and Femi Otedola

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi was seen performing at his father-in-law, Femi Otedola’s birthday vacation.

Recall that the business mogul, Femi Otedola who celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday, splashed about €3 million to rent a Christina O super luxury yacht spending 3 weeks on board with family and fans.

The viral video that surfaced online, shows Mr Eazi with the Otedola family, while singing one of his hit songs, Legalize, a record dedicated to his fiancée, Temi who sat around her family members.

He thanked the Otedola family for allowing him in his plan to marry their daughter after the performance.

The lovers got engaged in April, but the specifics of their nuptials have not yet been revealed.

