Many motorists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have decried the lingering fuel scarcity being witnessed in the territory and environs.

The motorists, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, said that the situation which had lingered for more than four weeks was causing hardship.

A NAN Correspondent, who monitored the situation, reports that many fuelling stations were not selling the product, while the few stations selling had long queues.

NAN also reports that the scarcity is biting hard as many commuters are stranded.

Following the development, some fuelling stations had adjusted the pump price per litre of petrol, except for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) retail outlets which sells at N175.

Some fuelling stations which have the product now sell between N195 to N250.

NAN observed that JENEP, located in Azhata, along Karshi road, NNPCL retail outlet, near GSM village, Zone 1 and NNPCL retail outlet Zone 4 were seen selling with long queues.

The situation had caused traffic gridlock as officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were seen controlling traffic.

The scarcity was initially caused by the flooding of roads and bridges in Kogi which hindered the movement of trucks, thereby affecting distribution of petroleum products.

However, the scarcity had continued and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulation Authority (NMDPRA) have yet to comment on the development.

Motorists called on the Federal Government to intervene in order to put an end to the lingering fuel scarcity to stem the suffering being faced by residents.

An entrepreneur who simply gave his name as Timothy said he was spending so much money patronising black-marketers, adding that the only way he could survive was to increase the goods and service he provided to the public.

“I buy 10 litres of petrol at N3,500 from black marketers since it is not easily gotten at the fuelling stations because of long queues.

“It is unfortunate that no fuel station sells below N175. And you can’t buy in Jerry-cans to power your generator if you don’t drive in with a car,’’ he said.

A motorist, Mr Tobi Emmanuel decried the pain he had been experiencing for more than four weeks, adding that he spent many productive hours at fuelling stations yet make little or no gain.

“Today, most of the stations are not selling along my route which is Nyanyaa, so I managed to get to NNPC, Zone 4 still no hope because of the intimidating queues,” he said.

Another consumer, Mrs Rose Ogbuu expressed displeasure over the situation, adding that in spite of the fluctuating pump price, if fuel was available always, people would not complain.

Civil Servants and other passengers also decried the lack of transportation and fare hike enabled by the situation, saying it was demoralising.

According to them, commercial drivers now charged N400 for a route of N250 due to the scarcity. (NAN)

