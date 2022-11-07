Ayodele Fayose

Former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is waiting to witness what he described as more serious turbulence.

Fayose made this assertion in a tweet on Sunday night.

According to Fayose, the crisis rocking the PDP may get “messier” if the contending issues are not quickly resolved.

He said, “I see more serious turbulence for PDP more than ever before. I have been silent all this while hoping that things will get better.

“I advise we do more than we are doing now to resolve this crisis as events in days/weeks ahead may likely get messier. I pray this advice is not ignored,” Fayose tweeted.

Recall that Fayose contested the PDP presidential primary in May but lost to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

The ex-governor subsequently said a Southerner must emerge president in 2023.

In September, however, Fyose said despite his support for Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, he would work for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku in the 2023 general elections.

Wike has been at war with Atiku and PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu for months, insisting northerners cannot occupy both positions.

However, Wike and his allies like Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) have boycotted the rallies of the PDP presidential candidate.

May, Wike has heightened calls demanding Ayu’s resignation over what he termed “injustice” to southerners.

