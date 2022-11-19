By Luminous Jannamike & Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International has said that all the presidential candidates who are banking on mobilising a heavy financial war chest to win the 2023 elections will be sorely disappointed.

The National President of the faith-based organisation, Arc. Ifeanyi Odedo, stated this while speaking at the just-concluded 2022 National Convention of the body in Abuja.

He, however, said that the Fellowship will announce its preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections during its Nigerian National Congress, billed to hold early next year.

“Money politics will fail this time. We must get it right this time. Don’t vote because a political party is popular. Don’t sell your conscience. Don’t allow anybody to exchange your conscience with money,” he said. Odedo stressed that the Fellowship was concerned about the state of the nation, especially its political leadership.

Nevertheless, he expressed confidence that the 2023 elections would usher in a new leadership that will emancipate the Nigerian people from the present sufferings.

According to him, “We are concerned about the state of the nation, especially as it concerns political leadership. If there’s no nation called Nigeria, our ministerial work is paralysed.

“We want the enthronement of those who have integrity and the fear of God, alongside passion and patriotic spirit over the people they will govern, not those who want to hijack all that belongs to all of us, and distribute it amongst themselves.”

Odedo disclosed that the body is already mobilising its members in their respective states to work together to end the domination of the unscrupulous leaders in the country come 2023.

He maintained that votes will count because of the introduction of critical innovations into the system by the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), stressing that apathy occasioned by skepticism over the credibility of the electoral process and the results would be a thing of the past during next year’s polls.

“We perceive with the present election guidelines and the Electoral Act, there is a lot of sanity coming into the system. Now that we believe that the votes shall count, we shall not be found wanting. We don’t want any of our members to be found wanting.

“There has been a lot of apathy in the past, because people are skeptical, but, we have been praying and it does seem like God is answering that prayer. The setting with the election umpire is becoming neater and cleaner from perception,” he said.

