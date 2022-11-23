By Benjamin Njoku

Ejezie Emeka Rollas, MON, has returned unopposed for a second tenure as the National President of Actors Guild of Nigeria,AGN.

Rollas was re-elected on Tuesday, in Benin. He also polled 115 affirmation votes against four nays to retain his position just as Abubakar Yakubu Salisu got 120 ‘yes’ votes against one nay vote to return as National Secretary.

Veteran actress Oby Okaforwin emerged the new National Treasurer of the guild. She defeated Rhoda Adugba who polled 50 votes.

Meanwhile, the position of National PRO of the guild formerly held by Monalisa Chinda-Coker was declared vacant as the star actress declined to contest for a second term.

Insiders disclosed that the actress was cooking a new project that will require her total concentration in the coming year. The Guild we hear, will fill the post in a by-election at a later date.

The new Exco, which was sworn-in on Tuesday, will serve for a fresh term of 3 years.

