The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on Saturday night tackled the Spokesperson, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Dino Melaye at the presidential town hall meeting organized by Arise TV on Sunday.

The drama started after Dino Melaye tagged an attendee of the meeting ‘Obi people.’

As one of the attendees stood up to question the presidential candidates, Dino was heard saying “Na wa o, Obi people.”

Moment Peter Obi got angry, tackled Melaye during presidential debate pic.twitter.com/0JD45B30Ev — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 7, 2022

On hearing the words of Dino, Peter Obi snapped at the PDP official.

Peter Obi spoke harshly from his seat, saying: “Stop that Dino. Why are you always calling me? I won’t take that. This man is from ANPP. Why are you calling him Obi people?”

Dino feigned ignorance but Peter Obi insisted that he will not condone such behavior.

RELATED NEWS