By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji also known as Mohbad has responded to his ongoing rift with his former boss, Naira Marley and his record label, Marlian Records in his newly released single.

The singer in his new track titled ‘Tiff’ spoke about how he was dealt with by his former boss and label mates.

Recall that Mohbad stirred reaction online when he shared footage of him bruised up, alleging that he was assaulted by Naira Marley and his team after he demanded a change of manager.

Naira Marley, however, refuted such allegations, claiming that Mohbad must have been intoxicated when making such allegations.

In the music video posted by Mohbad yesterday via his Instagram account, the singer alleged that there were efforts to deprive him of growth.

Mohbad also talked about how his parents were threatened.

In response to accusations of drug misuse, the 26-year-old singer made it clear that he has stopped smoking “ganja” (marijuana).

Also, in what was seemingly a mocking remarks at Naira Marley, the singer asked, “Why is Naira going down?

