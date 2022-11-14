Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards has announced nominees for this year’s award with the Best African Music Act category being supported by Afrozons.

The trending African artists who made the list this year include Adekunle, Asake, Tems, Omah Lay, Oxlade, Fireboy DML, Rema, Kabza de Small, Pheelz and Burna Boy

The MOBO Awards which is UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture is set to hold on November 30, 2022 at the Wembley Arena.

The Best African Music Act category has been consistently supported by The AfroZons radio show hosted by Sheila O

AfroZons radio show is the bridge between African culture to America by highlighting the array of sounds and cultures from the continent. Giving African international exposure via radio airwaves. With the African sounds and cultures permeating the globe, enthusiasts of the culture vary from African born to people who embrace and identify with Africa diaspora.

Recently, the AfroZons show has expanded its reach into many more markets. Listeners can now tune into the show from Houston, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, and Miami, Los Angeles, London, Uganda, Ghana to name a few territories.

To Vote visit the MOBO website.

Follow @afrozons on Instagram for more details

RELATED NEWS