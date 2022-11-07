Mobile banking in action

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators (ALMPO) has elected new Executive Committee members (ExCo) for the tenure period of 2022 – 2024.

The association made this announcement during its 2022 Annual General Meeting held online and attended by members and Trustees of the association.

Mr. Jay Alabraba of Paga was returned as Chairman, Isa Aliyushata of Konga Pay as Vice Chairman. Mr. Chidi Dire of Parkway Projects was elected as Treasurer; and Adenike Nubi of Stanbic IBTC Bank as Financial Secretary.

In his remarks, Alabraba appreciated the contributions of members to the overall growth of the association.

The new exco members also pledged their commitment to expand membership participation of the association and to continue the working relationship with Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN and other regulatory bodies, as well as the private sector to move the payments industry forward.

Among other things, the ALMPO also presented its 2021 audited financial report at the event.

