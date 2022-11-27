By Dennis Agbo

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has condoled with the Governor of Enugu State, the Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government and the relatives of victims of herdsmen’s attack in Aguemede, Mgbuji, Ebor and Umujiovh villages.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, MACBAN described the killers as criminals masquerading in the guise of herdsmen and urged the government to protect the lives of innocent Nigerians.

Chairman of Miyetti-Allah in the South East and Leader of Fulani in the Zone, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, had, in an interview with Vanguard, denied that the killers of Eha-Amufu natives were herdsmen.

Siddiki, in the condolence message, said: “Again, our hearts bleed. Our hearts bleed over the most bastardly attacked and murder of innocent men and women at Mgbuji community Isi-Uzo LGA of Enugu.

“The incident was reported on Thursday, 24 November 2022 that some marauding killers, under the guise of herdsmen, invaded Mgbuji community murdering about nine persons, according to the security statistics.

“It is most condemnable and highly regretted.

“Again our society aches as a result of the activities of criminals who care less about the value of human life.

“It is painful that the security apparatuses of the government have not been able to contain the excesses of these men of the underworld who have continued to diminish the value of life in our society.

“I, hereby, most passionately condole the Executive Governor of Enugu State, the Executive Chairman of Isi-Uzo LGA, the relatives of the deceased persons and the good people of Enugu State on this very painful and irreparable loss.

“I once more call on the government to rise to the occasion and provide adequate security for the citizens of Nigeria across the length and breadth of the country.

“I maintain that crime, in whatever form of its perpetration, is anti-society. Criminals of any guise cause pains to society and should, therefore, be properly identified and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“While we mourn the sudden departure of our brothers and sisters, we are very hopeful that this occasion will agitate the government sufficiently to respond to the challenge of criminality amongst us.

“Please let all of us be duly consoled. May God receive the souls of His dutiful servants in Paradise.”

