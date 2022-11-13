By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The body of a young man, who went missing for about four days, has been found. His lifeless body was without some parts.

The incident occurred in the Babale area of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The corpse was recovered on Friday and buried on Saturday.

A resident, who wants to remain anonymous, said: “The incident happened at Kururuwan ka banza, a thick forest between Zakaliyo and Babale.

“The boy, who is between 19 to 21 years, he went missing for four days.

“On the seventh day of searching, the corpse of the boy was found in one of the dark areas of Kururuwan ka banza with his two eyes removed, and also his penis.

“The remains were buried at the place they found the corpse, because the body had completely decomposed.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, confirmed the incident.

He said: “The Command is aware of the incident at Babale. The DPO of that area and his team are working on it to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

“The Commissioner of Police frowns at incidents like this and no stone would be left unturned in bringing the perpetrator(s) to book.”

