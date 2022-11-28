Fast-rising gospel music minister, Paul Tomisin is back with a firebrand single titled, “Adura”, a Yoruba word for prayer.

The singer is known for a strange gift of redefining ancient and revelational sounds, into sounds that come alive in the present generation and are easier for all to relate with!

ADURA is one of those sounds, a song of prayer and supplication,which is also redefined as a song of the believers authority! It makes the believers access all that have been done for them on the cross!

Paul Tomisin, fondly known as Da Cure is an ardent lover of God and this cut across and reflects in all that he does and represents

He hails from Ondo State but was born and raised in the rough and downside of Alagbado.

He is a vessel that God has used and is still using in times like this to bring in literal terms and sounds to the body of Christ, and one out of many is testified through his recent single JERICHO.

He is privileged to be the Lead Minister of The Heralds Ministry, a gathering of God’s people with a vision to bring all to the mountain of the Lord as a standpoint by divine counsel and lifestyle!

He’s one with a strong apostolic mandate of healing; healing the sick and weak by the sound and word that proceeds from his mouth and life, and ensuring by the grace of God that his generation and beyond be who God has purposed them to be!

He is a graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Science and Technology and serves in RCCG Living Seed Church, The Bridge, Lagos.

Paul is the CEO of Dage Foods and a deep lover of children and Godly marriage

