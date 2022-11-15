By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A civil society organisation, CSO, the Nigerian Feminist Forum, NFF, has tackled the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, over alleged moves to expunge sex education from curriculum.

This was contained in a statement by Executive Director, NFF,

Iheoma Obibi, where it pointed out that removal would infringe on the rights of young people.

According to the statement, the Nigerian government cannot afford to neglect the right to health and holistic well-being of millions of school-aged Nigerians.

“The repercussions of such carelessness will negatively impact all aspects of the Nigerian society,” she noted.

The statement reads in part, “The Nigerian Feminist Forum (NFF) attention has been drawn to a directive by the Minister for Education, Mr Adamu Adamu, requesting the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) to review the basic education curriculum and expunge any sexual education content being used in schools in Nigeria.

“The NFF believes that the directive is ill-advised and stems from a place of ignorance on the value of sex education as a right and vital aspect of health education and holistic wellbeing of school-aged young Nigerians.

“Access to sex education in school is a basic human right and a core public health principle.

“Providing accurate, incremental, age-and developmentally appropriate sex education is imperative for young people to be protected from the harmful effects of deviant sexual behaviours.

“Maintaining sex education in school curricula in Nigeria will play an important role in preparing young people for a safe, productive, fulfilling life in a world where HIV and AIDS, sexually transmitted infections, unintended pregnancies, illegal abortion, gender-based violence and gender inequality still pose serious risks to their well-being.

“Expunging sex education from the Nigerian school curricula will only exacerbate these and myriads of other sex-related risks that young school-aged Nigerians are exposed to.

“According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), develop respectful social and sexual relationships; consider how their choices affect their attitudes and values that will empower them to:

“Realise their health, well-being and dignity; own well-being and that of others; and understand and ensure the protection of their rights the aim of sex education in school curricula is to equip young people with knowledge, skills,

throughout their lives.

“Culturally relevant, accurate, incremental, age-and developmentally-appropriate information about the emotional, physical and social aspects of sexuality will help young people to

their relationships and decision-making skills, which will prove invaluable throughout their develop self-respect and define the values of interpersonal relationships.

“It will strengthen their communication skills and further equip them with skills that will enhance the quality of life.”

