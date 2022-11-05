As a measure to assist indigent parents take the burden of providing their children with basic educational supplies, a non-governmental organisation, The Milolar Foundation, has selected 100 out of school children to benefit from its educational intervention in Ogun State.

The 100 pupils selected are from public schools in Ogun Waterside Local Government and would be provided with necessary learning supplies such as books, bags, uniforms, sandals, pens and pencils, ensure the pupils are enrolled back to school and give them a chance at learning without feeling out of place.

This initiative is to support struggling parents or guardians of such pupils and to reduce the rate of illiteracy amongst young pupils of the community.

As gathered, the move was also to complement efforts of the state government in boosting enrolment and reducing out of school children in the state.

The selected school children were officially adopted during an empowerment programme organised by the Foundation where it also handed over two solar powered charging cabins for charging phones and for POS services, and over 200 solar powered lamps to residents of waterside local government.

At the event, the Executive Governor of the State, Prince Dapo Abiodun was ably represented by his Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations Mrs Adeyinka Ilori-Oduntan, commended the Foundation for its initiative of transforming lives of the indigents especially schoolchildren who but for the intervention of the organization, many young children would be roaming the street despite primary education being free for all.

The Milolar Foundation, formerly The PinkDove Initiative, was founded by a fashion mogul, Damilola Otubanjo, who expressed the passion and desire to serve underpins her efforts of encouraging young pupils to learn while also supporting the society in her little efforts with the provision of portable solar lamps and a subsidized charging rates for phones and gadgets within her immediate community.

Otubanjo stresses that these selected pupils would be supported with necessary educational supplies throughout their primary education. This she explains would ensure the efforts stick and the pupils are committed to learning.

“We are taking 100 pupils off the street for a start and we will support them with these materials throughout their primary education”.

She added that these beneficiaries were the first set and would expand to adopt and accommodate more pupils.

She then solicited for support and collaboration from individuals and corporate organizations to support the efforts of the Foundation so as to reach a wider populace.

Alongside the adoption of out of school children, was the supply of over 200 solar lamps to illuminate over 200 homes. This initiative is tagged ‘Imole Ayo’, as the local government hasn’t supplied power from the grid in years.

The Solar charging cabins supplied to the community for charging phones and for POS services are provided at a rebate of #50 compared to the existing charging fee of #200 by existing supplies. Her desire is to ease the cost of charging phones in the community as everyone relies on these services to power their phones. The efforts of the Foundation not only support the community but also provides empowerment and employment for the youths employed to run the cabins.

RELATED NEWS