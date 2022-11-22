By Biodun Busari

The World Health Organization (WHO) has lamented that millions of lives in Ukraine are in danger as winter nears over the outage of power in the war-torn country.

WHO said this as half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been destroyed while 10 million are currently without power and this threatened the survival of Ukrainians.

This was made known in a statement by WHO Europe’s Regional Director, Dr Hans Henri P Kluge on Monday.

“This winter will be life-threatening for millions of people in Ukraine,” Kluge began.

“The devastating energy crisis, the deepening mental health emergency, constraints on humanitarian access and the risk of viral infections will make this winter a formidable test for the Ukrainian health system and the Ukrainian people, but also for the world and its commitment to support Ukraine.”

It was projected that temperatures would fall to as low as -20C (-4F) in some areas.

According to WHO, no fewer than 703 attacks have been directed at health infrastructure since Russia’s invasion began.

“Put simply, this winter will be about survival. WHO has so far verified 703 attacks on health since the war began 9 months ago. This is a breach of international humanitarian law and the rules of war.

“Continued attacks on health and energy infrastructure mean hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities are no longer fully operational – lacking fuel, water and electricity to meet basic needs,” he said.”

The WHO director said the cold can kill people in the absence of electricity to warm households.

“Today, 10 million people – a quarter of the population – are without power. Cold weather can kill. We expect 2 – 3 million more people to leave their homes in search of warmth and safety. they will face unique health challenges,” Kluge added.

