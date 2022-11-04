Actor Mike Ezuruonye

By Ada Osadebe

Actor Mike Ezuruonye has advised Nigerian women on be wary of common trick most Nigerian men employ towards ending of the year to break up with their girlfriend.

The 40-year-old shared this information on his Instagram page on Thursday.

According to him, the trick is usually employed by men to break up with their girlfriends faster.

While exposing their tricks, he advised women on how to handle such a ‘tricky’ situation, claiming that some boyfriends will soon intentionally begin to upset their partners before the months runs out, just to break up with them.

However, he warned the ladies not to get worked up or fight back when such situations happen.

He wrote, “Ur boyfriend will soon annoy you but don’t fight back my sis. It’s a TRAP! December don Dey around the corner oh.”

RELATED NEWS